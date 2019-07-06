Adele is planning a surprise hen's party for Jennifer Lawrence after the star revealed nobody was available to make her planned do earlier this year.

According to The Sun, a source close to Adele said: "Adele wanted to organise something for Jennifer and has started sending out invites to the party.

"It's all top secret at the moment but guests have slowly been receiving their invitations and it's looking like it will be a wild affair.

"Jennifer loves to party so anything could happen on the day."

Lawrence, who got engaged to art gallery director Cooke Maroney in February, revealed to the Naked with Catt Sadler podcast that her failed bachelorette party was her first "bridezilla" moment.

"I thought I didn't want to have a bachelorette party and then last minute I decided I did and nobody was available because it was so last minute, and then I started crying.

"I was like, 'I don't even know why I'm crying, I didn't even know I wanted a bachelorette party'.

"I guess I just felt pathetic," she said.