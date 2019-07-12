It's the 25th anniversary of the Incredibly Strange Film Festival and it could be its last. Greg Bruce examines its incredible voyage.

In 1994 there was nothing to do in Auckland. Not anything. It was like the Remuera shops on Saturdays but all the time and everywhere.

Young people would sleep all weekend for want of entertainment. Sky TV was around but still fairly new and dominated by monster truck racing and late-night soft porn. Kurt Cobain died in April and left us alone with Pearl Jam. Young people wore multiple layers of baggy clothing regardless of season and spent

