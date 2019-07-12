This film is your fifth Spider-Man, how does it feel?

It's amazing to be doing this for the fifth time. It feels like yesterday that I got cast in this role, and here I am doing it again. Of all the films I've done in this [Marvel] universe, this one I'm most proud of. It was the hardest one to make; it's the biggest feat and the biggest risk we've ever taken with the character.

Why the hardest?
Because the expectations are so high. We're coming off the back of [Avengers] Endgame and we don't want to disappoint in any

