Kim Kardashian West has won the lawsuit against online retailer Missguided who used her face, body and name to sell knock-off dresses.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the Kardashian sister has been awarded US$2.7 million in damages and US$60,000 in attorney fees from Missguided when she sued the company in February.

The court documents state that Missguided has "failed to appear, plead, or otherwise defend in this action". The documents also revealed that the real offence is that the retailer is using photos of Kim Kardashian West to make it seem to consumers she's associated with the brand.

"Furthermore Missguided USA is hereby permanently enjoined from using plaintiffs' trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products," the documents revealed.

Back in February, Kardashian West shared photos on Twitter and Instagram of what she claimed were "knock-off" versions of her clothing.

Kim Kardashian West won the lawsuit against Misguided for knock-off dresses. Photo / Instagram

On Twitter, she revealed that she was very upset about fashion retailers imitating her looks and also called out companies that made money by ripping of her husband Kanye West's designs.

"My relationships with designers are very important to me," she tweeted. "It's taken me over a decade to build them and I have a huge amount of respect for the amount of work that they put into bringing their ideas to life. I often plan for weeks, sometimes months, and even a year in advance, and I'm grateful for every fashion moment those designers and their dresses have helped me create.

"It's devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas."

In addition to the money, the court has permanently blocked Missguided from using Kim Kardashian West's trademarks which includes her face and other assets.