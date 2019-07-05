High School (TVNZ On Demand)

When students at The New Zealand Skydive School do their first jump, it's with a parachute they've packed themselves strapped to their back. So I guess you could say the first couple of weeks of classes are fairly important.

These first jumps don't happen until the third episode of new TVNZ On Demand documentary series High School, which follows a dozen students on the intensive 32-week course. But if you think a series about skydiving where nobody jumps out of a plane for two full episodes sounds a bit boring, just wait until you meet

Related articles: