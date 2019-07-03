After a monster summer of gigs, shows and music festivals the past few months have been incredibly scant on the tour news front. But bless the rains down in Africa because that dry spell is now coming to an end.

A veritable flood of announcements have been pouring in so we thought it was about time for a quick snap wrap of where things are at. There's solo shows, reunion shows, pop shows, rock shows and festivals all appearing on the horizon. So let's take a look, shall we?



FESTIVALS

If you thought summer was hard on the ol' wallet, winter can be described only as punishing.

Living up to its name is the FOMO Festival, who have just announced the exciting news that Lizzo is lined up to perform. She'll be joining Brockhampton, Kaytranada and Melodownz, among others, but it's the thought of missing Lizzo that has left us with full FOMO. The event's not until Wednesday, January 15, but tickets are on sale now.

Another can't miss is The Other's Way, the annual celebration of everything indie, which takes over K Rd on Friday, August 30. This year they've outdone themselves with the news that legendary NZ bands Straitjacket Fits, The Chills and Blam Blam Blam will all be taking to one of the various stages in the various venues on the night. Among other acts in the first announce are Princess Chelsea, Mermaidens and Bailey Wiley so you probably want to get on to getting your tickets today.

Elsewhere, 90s kids will be ironing the old parachute pants in preparation for Bring that Beat Back. This legacy show headlines with the New Jack Swing kings Bobby Brown and Bell Biv Devoe running through their greatest hits. Will the night's MC Flavor Flav join them on stage for one number? Dear gawd we hope so. The beat's being brought back on Tuesday, October 22, and tickets are on sale now.

And for change of pace the Southern Fork Americana Fest returns for its sixth year, bringing with it some of the biggest names in roots country and blues. The international headliners include American folk rock band The Felice Brothers, the bluesy ragtime inspired Pokey LaFarge and the boundary-breaking, award-winning, Molly Tuttle. Local acts playing include folk trio Albi & the Wolves and the delightful Tami Neilson. The festivities run from Thursday, October 10, through to Sunday, October 20, down at the Tuning Fork. Tickets on sale next Thursday.



SHOWS

If you miss Tami Neilson's performance at the Americana Fest you'll have a second chance to catch the big boss mama as she'll be touring throughout October performing a very special acoustic tour. Performing alongside her longtime co-writer, collaborator and even longer-time brother Jay Neilson she's playing all over the show from October 17. For full details check her website, tamineilson.com.

Stan Walker also just announced that he'll be hitting the road in September. He's invited three up-and-coming local acts to join him, making the night a good opportunity to catch the next big thing. Joining Walker will be Lepani, Jordan Gavet and Niko Walters.

Elsewhere, local drum and bass legends Concord Dawn have reunited for a series of 20th anniversary shows, which sold out so fast they had to add a couple more. Get in quick if you want to lock in tickets to their Saturday, August 31, show at Neck of the Woods.

For something completely different, the brilliant documentary maker Louis Theroux is bringing his show Without Limits to the Civic on Friday, January 10, when he will discuss his 20 years making odd docos about odd people

And to wrap up this, er wrap, is the International Queen of Burlesque Dita Von Teese, who promises to unwrap "the most lavish touring burlesque show in history" when she appears at the luxurious and entirely appropriate surrounds of The Civic on Friday, December 13, with her new show Glamonatrix . Tickets on sale now.