Down home in Hawkins, Indiana, the kids are all right. Terrified, but all right.

The kids in Stranger Things have been through a lot. Coming of age is scary enough, without having your town terrorised by otherworldly monsters, and witnessing your friend use her superpowers to telepathically close a portal to another dimension.

That's where we left the kids of Hawkins at the end of season two of Stranger Things. After Eleven closed the gate to the Upside Down, banishing the menacing shadow monster, the kids then returned to normal life, navigating the awkward social politics of their first school