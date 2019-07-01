Welcome back to the jungle.

Sony has dropped the first action-packed trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

But the game is not the same as it was in their 2017 blockbuster Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the Daily Mail reports.

Danny DeVito plays gamer Spencer's grandfather, who is shocked to find himself in on the action. Image / Sony

The young actors — Ser'Darius Blain, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, and Morgan Turner — reprise their roles as the teen gamers.

However, once they are sucked into the game, much against their will, they find they didn't get to choose their avatars.

And this time around they've been joined by gamer Spencer's grandfather played by Danny DeVito and his elderly pal, played by Danny Glover.

Welcome back to the jungle, where terrifying adventures await! Image / Sony

To his shock Danny finds himself in The Rock's well-built body as Dr. Bravestone and is delighted to find that his hip "sure feels good now".

His confused pal, who has assumed Hart's gaming character, Mouse Finbar, asks: "Did I die and come back as some kind of a small muscular boy scout?"

Rhys Darby reprises his role as players' guide Nigel. Image / Sony

The game takes them on terrifying adventures in snow capped mountains and blazingly hot deserts as the players are warned that the future of Jumanji depends on them and, as last time, they are desperate to find the way out.

On a twist on 2017's Jumanji:Welcome to the Jungle, the players in the latest installment find that they don't get to chose their avatars. Image / Sony

Meanwhile Dwayne's character asks the question we'd all like to know the answer to: "Who is Jumanji?"

The star cast is also joined by Nick Jonas and Awkwafina.

Rhys Darby is also back, reprising his Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle role as players' guide Nigel.

Danny Devito's character finds himself in The Rock's well-built body as the game gets underway. Image / Sony

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, based on the 1995 film starring Robin Williams, became a huge box office smash, grossing over $962 million worldwide.

Jumanji: The Next Level opens in New Zealand on December 26.