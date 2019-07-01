British rock band 10cc is coming to Hawke's Bay.

The band, which has sold in excess of 30 million albums worldwide, will play at Black Barn on March 8, 2020.

Tickets go on sale on July 5.

They've been playing globally together since 1972 when their first single Donna, which reached No 2 in the UK charts, kick-started their career.

Hawke's Bay fans will be treated to hits such as Dreadlock Holiday, I'm Not In Love, The Things We Do For Love, Art For Art's Sake, Rubber Bullets, I'm Mandy Fly Me and Donna.

10cc's longevity has been put down to the quality and individuality of the band's songs.

Vocalist Graham Gouldman previously said their songs didn't seem to date and were original.

"We never followed any trend, we simple wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio today as they ever were shows how true that is."

Special guests Automatic 80s will add to the nostalgic mix with their full force live performance. Their music features the best of early to mid-'80s new romantic and new wave hits.

• Pre-sale ticket sales start on Wednesday from 9am for 24 hours or until allocation has been exhausted. General tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 5 at 9am.