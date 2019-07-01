Landlord's intrusive insurers

Like Paul the landlord, Grant the landlord's insurers are equally as onerous and also require an inspection and a written record of the outcome every three months or have no cover in the event of any drug contamination. He explains: "I have had insurance cover from this company for over 15 years and this new term was introduced about five years ago. Yes, I could have changed insurer but the increased cost was not warranted and ultimately the rent would have had to be increased to cover it; even then there could be no guarantee that an

Searching for a baby's name ...

Anti-Nike logo

A startling coincidence

Related articles: