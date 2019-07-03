Beastwars vocalist Matt Hyde discusses his triumphant battle against cancer and how his illness helped reunite the band and inspired their epic new album IV.

Revered Kiwi doom rockers Beastwars have a lot to feel good about with vocalist Matt Hyde overcoming cancer, and the Wellington four-piece back touring to celebrate the release of their brilliant new album IV.

It's a far cry from a couple of years ago when the group had broken up, their unfortunate demise followed by the grim news of Hyde's battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Now savouring life in remission, the 48-year-old explains how he turned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: