The first wave of acts for indie music festival The Others Way has been announced and features a suitably eclectic line-up ranging from up and comers all the way through to NZ rock royalty.

Legendary bands Straitjacket Fits, The Chills and Blam Blam Blam will all play at the annual music festival, now in its fifth year.

They'll be joined by breakthrough rap duo Church & AP, neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, the dark-pop musician Princess Chelsea, cinematic-jazz gang Carnivorous Plant Society and indie guitar outfit Mermaidens, amongst others.



The popular event, which celebrates indie music, takes over Karangahape Road on Friday, 30 August. Tickets onsale now.

The Others Way full first announcement line-up is below:

Bad Timing / Bailey Wiley / Being. / Ben Woods / Blam Blam Blam / Carnivorous Plant Society / CHAII / The Chills / Chris Cohen / Church & AP / Contenders / Creme Jean / Dateline / DOG Power / Echo Ohs / John Maus / Long Distance Runner / Mermaidens / Negative Nancies / NT Honey / Ounce / Princess Chelsea / Richard Maybe's Passion for Nature / Sad Freq / Shiraz & LSJ / Straitjacket Fits / Superstarz / The Terminals / Water