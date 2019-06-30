Bach rules

"We sometimes let our bach," explains Lindsey. "We have never made an insurance claim there but recently the insurer tried hiking up the contents premium. I calculated that, if instead of paying it, we banked it, in five years we would have paid the total value of the cover. Then last year they tried adding that the property 'had to be inspected before and after the dwelling has been occupied by short-term guests.' That's a completely unrealistic addition — in our case a three-hour round trip per inspection. Either they didn't want our business or had never ventured

Coincidences: They happen all the time

Related articles: