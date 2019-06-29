The most recent adaptation of the Fantastic Four story didn't go so well. A critical and commercial failure, the 2015 film - starring Kate Mara, Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan - was the last of the franchise to be produced by Fox before Marvel regained the rights to the characters.

Now, with Marvel planning the next stages of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of its comic book writers has a casting suggestion involving one Kiwi star.

Kate Mara in 2015's Fantastic Four. Photo / Supplied

Dan Slott, who has written a number of key books for Marvel Comics including several Spider-Man stories, suggested that KJ Apa should play Johnny Storm - aka the Human Torch - in a future version of the superhero movie.

"Throwing out this red meat and then logging off of Twitter. Riverdale's K.J. Apa would make a great Johnny Storm," he said.

Riverdale's KJ Apa would make a great Johnny Storm.



Riverdale's KJ Apa would make a great Johnny Storm. pic.twitter.com/FLwPiC6n3u — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 22, 2019

The role was portrayed by Jordan in the 2015 film, and Chris Evans before that in 2004's Fantastic Four and 2007's Rise of the Silver Surfer. Evans went on to play Captain America in the MCU, a role which he wrapped up with this year's Avengers: Endgame.

From left: Jessica Alba, Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans and Michael Chiklis in Fantastic Four (2005). Photo / Supplied

With Marvel now in control of the Fantastic Four characters, another film could be on the horizon. However, the studio seems to be focusing on other projects for now, with The Eternals and a standalone Black Widow film in the works.