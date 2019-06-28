Lucy Lawless has revealed how she almost missed out on her iconic role in Xena: Warrior Princess.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine in Australia, the Kiwi actress revealed the TV show was initially intended to be a three-episode Hercules spinoff rather than its own series.

She also nearly missed out on the role; British actress Vanessa Angel was initially in the running to play the iconic warrior princess.

"I am still staggered that people remember [Xena] and me all these years later," she said.

Lawless told the magazine she is most recognised for the role in New York, Fiji, the Philippines and Turkey.

Lawless played the role of Xena for six seasons alongside Renee O'Connor, who played Xena's companion (and ambiguous love interest) Gabrielle.

The fantasy series ended in 2001. Lawless is currently starring in the Australian comedy-drama My Life is Murder.