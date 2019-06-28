Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy is reportedly in the running to play Ursula in Disney's upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

According to Variety, McCarthy is in early talks to play the villainous sea witch in the remake of the beloved animated classic, the latest to get a live-action adaptation from Disney.

The film will be directed by Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall, and will feature songs from the 1989 classic as well as new tunes from composers Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Melissa McCarthy is known for her comedic work. Photo / Getty Images

Menken wrote the music of the original film, including the Oscar-winning Under the Sea, Part of Your World and Kiss the Girl.

Disney has adapted a number of its animated classics in recent years; this year it is Dumbo, Aladdin, and The Lion King.

While McCarthy is known for her comedic work in films such as The Heat, Spy and Bridesmaids, the star earned her first Oscar nomination for a dramatic turn in 2018's Can You Ever Forgive Me?