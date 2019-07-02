When the Herald last spoke with cellist Ashley Brown, he seemed a man determined to enjoy himself. With his chamber group NZTrio having lost long-term members violinist Justine Cormack and Sarah Watkins (piano) in quick succession, Brown spoke of "playing the field a little," being "footloose and fancy free," and "having a few dates" with a variety of stand-in musicians.

It sounded fun but talking to Brown now you sense he's glad to have "fallen in love, got married and given birth to a more stable NZTrio" which now boasts permanent members in pianist Somi Kim and violinist Amalia Hall

