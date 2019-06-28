The new series follows the rise and fall of the former Fox News chief. But its loudest voices may belong to his detractors.

Russell Crowe wants you to know that his process of preparing for a role is not interesting. At all. Everyone always asks him about it. (Don't ask him about it.)

But let's suppose you did. Was it not difficult getting inside the head of Roger Ailes, a man who, as the mastermind of Fox News, was just as reviled as revered? A man accused of legitimising racist conspiracy theories and sexually harassing multiple women?

Maybe. But that's

