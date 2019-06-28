A video of Jake Gyllenhaal passionately defending the music of Jamaican dancehall rapper Sean Paul has gone viral.

The actor was on a BBC radio show appearing on a segment called Unpopular Opinion when a caller rang in to say that the Get Busy rapper was massively overrated.

But Gyllenhaal was not having a bar of it, leaning back in his chair and scoffing loudly before declaring, "absolutely not," before encouraging the host Greg James to "just hang up on him".

"I totally disagree," he said.

When pressed for details the actor declared the rapper to be "a genius".

"Sean Paul make every song better he's in. There's not a song he's on or a remix he's on that isn't good."



The host then began spinning a Sean Paul tune causing a joyous Gyllenhaal to start clapping along in a dancehall fashion. He then launched into a spirited argument against the caller's lowly Sean Paul opinion.

"There's not a moment he comes on the radio where you're not like, 'come on!'," he said. "He makes driving fun! I don't care what you're doing. You can be stuck in traffic and you'll want to dance. It doesn't matter. I totally disagree."

Gyllenhaal who was on the show with fellow actor Tom Holland to promote their upcoming new movie, Spider-Man: Far from Home, was then asked for his favourite Sean Paul jam.

He answered that it was Cheap Thrills, a song by Sia that Sean Paul cameos on. This revelation caused his Spidey co-star to question the choice.

"Jake Gyllenhaal listens to Cheap Thrills?"

But Gyllenhaal was ready with the clap back; "What's that supposed to mean?"

"I just wouldn't have picked you for a Cheap Thrills fan," Holland answered.

"Hey, let's be honest," Gyllenhaal replied, "Who doesn't like a cheap thrill?"

He then broke into song, singing along with all the Sean Paul vocal bits in the intro of Cheap Thrills before grinning, "it gets better later on too,"



It didn't take long for Sean Paul to get word of the interview and he quickly sent a shout-out to his most famous fan on the twitters.

GIVE TANX AN BLESS UP YUHSELF JAKE!!! #MADPEOPLETINGDEYSHOULDKNO https://t.co/FBqEuyecFn — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) June 27, 2019



A cheap thrill Gyllenhaall will no doubt cherish the next time he's stuck in traffic, getting his dancehall on.