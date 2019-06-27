Monstrous evil isn't the only thing that's grown in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind. The young stars of Netflix's coming-of-age series reflect on where they've been and where they're headed.

It must be strange to live in a Midwest town that is home to nefarious conspiracies, secret experiments and a portal to an alternate dimension populated by grotesque monsters. But coming of age is still stranger.

After an absence of almost two years, Stranger Things returns on July 4 for its third season on Netflix, and a lot has changed in that time. It's still the 1980s, the era

