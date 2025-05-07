Jennifer Aniston was at her home when a man allegedly drove into her gates and 'gained access' to the property. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston was at home when a man allegedly crashed into her gates. Police were called to the Friends star’s home in Bel Air just after midday on Monday after a man is said to have “gained access” to her home after driving into the gate.

A public information officer from the Los Angeles Police Department told People that the suspect, “approximately 70 years of age, rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property”.

The spokesperson continued: “There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident.

“The resident was home at the time.”

The authorities noted that while the suspect has sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the incident.