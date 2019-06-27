Forget winter, it's embarrassment that's coming for the Stark clan in this first look at an upcoming Game of Thrones cast reunion special.

This snippet from the upcoming special sees the Stark kids, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington and Isaac Hempstead Wright, all reacting to extremely early behind-the-scenes footage of each other from the top rating, long-running, series.

"It's so embarrassing!" Williams cries at one point, trying to hide behind her hands so the live audience can't see her cringing.

Elsewhere an early interview with a young, fresh faced and clean shaven Harrington, aka the fashionably unkempt Jon Snow, elicits screams of laughter from Williams and a loud "f*** off!" from the man himself.

Advertisement

Maisie Williams shrieks in laughter at a young fresh faced Kit Harrington

Hosted by Conan O'Brien this snippet features plenty of laughs, cringing and cussing as the series' star's relive their medieval times and medieval young looks...

At only two minutes, it really is only a small taster of what fans can begin to get excited about. Sadly, the full special is not releasing until December, when it comes out alongside a monster Blu-ray collection titled, Game of Thrones: The Complete Series.