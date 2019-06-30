Kiwi singer-songwriter Louis Baker's new album Open is named almost in irony.

A few years ago, Baker was in a creative rut; writing became an uphill battle. But somehow, he channelled that energy into a song - Open, which became the title track for his debut album. "I wrote a song about not being able to write a song," he laughs.

"Not in a literal sense, but it was inspired by that, so the whole record is about being more open to opportunity and change, opening up your life to things that are positive, and moving forward," he says.

