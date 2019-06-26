Radio play is down slightly, but the King of Pop's Vegas show goes on and Broadway is still in the air despite Leaving Neverland.

There were fedoras and single white gloves and sequined military jackets. There was lots of moonwalking. Four people danced the choreography of Smooth Criminal in perfect sync.

Five dozen Michael Jackson superfans from around the world had come to a gaming arcade on Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, the beginning of two days of dancing, singing and prayers in honour of their hero.

Some remembered singing A-B-C-1-2-3 as children; others listened to Thriller well into their 50s

