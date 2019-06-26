Jon Favreau is standing in the African savannah, eating a bowl of Rice Krispies. It's a little after nine in the morning, though the sun is unusually high, beating down on a rocky promontory that juts across the grassland. Standing up there is the multi-Oscar-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel, who eyes the scene, then calls down to Favreau that the light isn't quite right, in a quieter voice than you'd expect.

"Change it?" murmurs the 52-year-old Iron Man director, at which point Deschanel, 74, reaches up, grabs the sun in his fist, and drags it downward. The sky instantly bruises and

