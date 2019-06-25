The women, now in their 20s and in rehab, said they recognised their own lives in the show's portrayal of teen drug use.

The two young women see themselves in Rue, the stumbling, manipulative teenage drug addict that Zendaya plays in Euphoria, the new HBO show.

They see themselves in Rue when she coughs and flushes the toilet so her mom won't hear her rummaging through the medicine cabinet for Xanax. They see themselves when Rue cops clean urine from a high school friend to pass a drug test. They see themselves when Rue convinces a new friend that getting

