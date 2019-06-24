Strange coincidences

Robert was hitchhiking in Queensland in the 70s when a bloke picked him up and, picking his accent, asked if he was from New Zealand. "I said yes. 'Whereabouts?' he asked. 'Lower Hutt'. 'Me too. What part?' 'Taita'. 'Really? I grew up in Naenae', he answered. 'Really? My brothers in law went to Naenae College', I said. He asked their names, and when I told him he said, 'I played rugby with one and the other was in my class at college'. This was all before he had changed up to fourth gear in his manual Holden."

What's the best thing that you've ever seen but no one believes you?

1. "A guy at a pizza place took his false teeth out to eat pizza (I don't know why), dropped them on the floor, and his dog picked them up with its mouth and grinned wearing them."

2. "I was in the living room with our massive cat and tiny chihuahua, both sleeping. Mum sneezed super-loud in the kitchen and the pets both sprang up into the air in fright. The dog landed on the cat's back, who bolted out of the room with the dog hanging on like a rodeo clown."

3. "When I was a waitress, I saw a woman hitch her skirt up, unhook her false leg, lean it up against a wall and then hang her coat on it. It could have been a comedy sketch."

Advertisement

4. "I saw a girl break up a 5am New Year's Day tube fight by standing in between two men and singing the entirety of the Spice Girls' Two Become One. By the end of the song they were dancing."

5. "In the 80s a friend had a huge perm. Walking along the road a pigeon flew up and its wing clipped her hair. At the same time she panicked and tried to beat the bird away but instead forced it further into her hair. They ended up on the ground with bird trapped in hair."

6. "In a car park at night chatting with my friend before she drove me home. As the headlights came on they illuminated a feral drunk woman squatting over a pool of urine. Suddenly exposed, she proceeded to crabwalk into the shadows like something out of a David Cronenberg film."

(Periwinkle Jones @peachesanscream on Twitter)

When your kids keep taking your hairbrush