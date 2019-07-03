Tom Holland discusses Peter Parker's teenage angst in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and his experiences of working closely with Hollywood heavyweights Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson.

Young Hollywood star Tom Holland says it's unfair to expect Peter Parker to replace Iron Man, but is convinced Spider-Man: Far From Home will help ease the pain of grieving Marvel fans.

Holland's fifth outing as the web-shooting wall-crawler begins right after the mind-bending finish to Avengers: Endgame, in a world reeling from Thanos' cosmic rapture, and the selfless sacrifice of Robert Downey jnr's character Tony Stark.

Spider-Man: Far From Home takes Peter Parker out of his comfort zone and his home in Queens, New York. Photo / Supplied.
The 23-year-old English actor understands fans,

