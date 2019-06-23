Welcoming a newborn baby into the world comes with a lot of new struggles and big life changes.

The 38-year-old comedian and her partner Chris Fischer welcomed their first child into the world a month ago.

A recent Instagram story that the new mum shared to her followers highlights just how much life can change with a baby in tow, reports the Indy100.

The relatable exchange of messages started with 28-year-old Jennifer Lawrence texting Schumer late at night to ask an important question: "You up? I have questions about Handmaids Tale. It's an emergency."

When Schumer didn't respond immediately, Lawrence messaged a couple more times.

(WARNING: Contains minor The Handmaid's Tale spoilers)

"Amy!!! What did she do on season 1 to deserve being in the gallows on season 2?

"I can't remember where i left off," says Lawrence.

Lawrence wasn't amused with her lack of replies: "Are you asleep bc of the baby? Are you asleep before 11? Is this bc of the baby? Don't make me resent the baby"

People loved the hilarious exchange.