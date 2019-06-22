US rapper Cardi B has been officially charged with assault following a violent dispute at a New York strip club.

After allegations she ordered an attack on two barmaids, Queens District Attorney office has confirmed the rapper was indicted.

In October of last year the star was arrested for her role in the alleged assault on a pair of bartending sisters called Jade and Baddie G, according to The Sun.

As a result of the brawl, police officers say chairs, bottles and hookah pipes were thrown around causing minor injuries to two employees.

The 'Bodak Yellow' singer accused one of the barmaids of sleeping with her husband Offset - before their December split.

Troubled allegedly flared when the rapper accused a barmaid of sleeping with her then husband Offset (left). Photo / Getty Images

The rapper was reportedly caught tossing an ice bucket towards one of the women on cameras.

A grand jury has now indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, reports TMZ.

Other charges include misdemeanour reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday in Queens Criminal Court, New York.