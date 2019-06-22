When it comes to trolling news reports, longtime couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis take the cake.

In a video posted to Kutcher's Instagram page on Wednesday, former That 70's Show stars trolled magazine In Touch Weekly for a "report" on their relationship status.

The tabloid claimed the pair had separated and Kunis had taken the children, reports Fox News.

In the video Kutcher looks to his wife Kunis: "Babe, what's happening?"

"It's over between us," she responds.

"It's over?" Kutcher sarcastically asks. "Oh my God! What are we gonna do?"

"I felt suffocated," Kunis says.

"You felt suffocated by me? I was so overbearing wasn't I?" Kutcher replies.

"Also, I took the kids," Kunis continues.

"Oh, you took the kids? I don't get the kids anymore?" Kutcher says in response.

The couple continued to troll In Touch Weekly by revealing that Kutcher had a "very dark secret exposed," but neither had a solid answer.

"I don't know … I only have this photo," she says, showing off the magazine's cover.

The couple are pictured at the Zoe Saldana Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony on May 3, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Kutcher then captioned the post: "I guess it's over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who's counting."

The Instagram post had more than 2 million views as of Thursday morning and the footage was quick to amass celebrity comments, such as actor Dax Shepard and singer Demi Lovato.

Shepard commented: "DAMNIT!!! I was gonna take a run at MK!!! I want a refund!"

"This is amazing. Miss y'all," commented Lovato.

Mila Kunis has previously spoken about how tabloid stories affect her and her family.