The actor says he had to turn his back as he was working on the end of Toy Story 4. "I don't think I could've done the last few recording sessions the other way."

In 1995, Tom Hanks lent his voice to Woody, the trusty sheriff doll in Pixar's Toy Story. Since then, Hanks has become a grandparent, while the films have evolved into a soulful meditation on growing up and the passage of time. Toy Story 4, out in New Zealand on June 27, finds Woody moving on yet again, with what feels — for now, at least —

