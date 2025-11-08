“Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

Jelly Roll has cancelled his show in Auckland this evening.

This was going to be the first time he had ever performed in New Zealand and was the only stop of his Down Under Tour in Aotearoa.

Ticketing company Live Nation confirmed the cancellation.

“We regret to announce the Jelly Roll Down Under 2025 Tour tonight at The Outer Fields Western Springs in Auckland will no longer go ahead due to illness” the company said.

“All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund.

“For any further refund enquiries please contact your point of purchase.”

Grammy-nominated country artist Shaboozy was supporting Jelly Roll on his tour.