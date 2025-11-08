Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Former Duchess Sarah Ferguson faces eviction from Royal Lodge after royal rift

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been "cut adrift" by the royal family and high society. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been "cut adrift" by the royal family and high society. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson has reportedly been “cut adrift” by the royal family and ostracised by high society.

Friends of the former duchess made the claim as she prepares to lose her long-time home at Royal Lodge after she and her former husband Andrew Windsor were stripped of their royal titles because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save