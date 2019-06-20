Global popstar and LGBTQI icon, Troye Sivan, will return to New Zealand for a major headline show in Auckland in September.



South African-born Perth-raised Sivan is touring in support of his sophomore album, Bloom, featuring the US Top 100 and New Zealand platinum smash hit My My My! – which he performed with Taylor Swift at her Rose Bowl show last year - and singles Bloom and Dance To This featuring Ariana Grande.

Sivan will return to our shores for his highly-anticipated first national headline concert since 2016, to play Auckland's Spark Arena on September 13, before heading across the Tasman for a string of shows in Perth, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane before wrapping up in Melbourne on September 25.

Sivan set out on The Bloom Tour in September 2018, impressing full houses through extensive North American, European and Asian dates, as well as Lollapalooza performances in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. Earlier this month he teamed up with Charli XCX, co-headlining and co-hosting the inaugural Go West Fest in Los Angeles celebrating Pride week.

Sivan's first EP TRXYE, debuted in the Top 5 on the US Billboard Charts in 2014 before the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album, Blue Neighbourhood the following year. The record went Top 10 in Australia, New Zealand and the US, and topped the iTunes chart in 66 countries. The Platinum-certified album is home to Billboard Top 10 singles Wild and Youth and lead to two sold out North American tours.

Advertisement

His acclaimed 2018 follow up album, Bloom, debuted at number three on the New Zealand Album Chart, and number four on the US Billboard 200 and Top 10 in many countries including the UK.

However, Sivan's talents are not confined only to music - he is also model, director and actor. He debuted on the silver screen playing young Wolverine in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine and more recently appeared in Joel Edgerton's Boy Erased motion picture and soundtrack.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 1pm next Friday, June 28.