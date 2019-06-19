Following on from the news of their forthcoming New Zealand tour in support of U2, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have released a new EP Black Star Dancing.

Featuring new kaleidoscopic artwork by Gareth Halliday, the EP includes the title track, Rattling Rose, Sail On, a 12" mix of Black Star Dancing plus a remix by London-based French DJ/producer Nicolas Laugier, aka The Reflex.

The ‘Black Star Dancing’ EP is released today!

Stream the EP or get your copy on 12” vinyl here ▶︎ https://t.co/6G0jnQjP1N

Tracklist:

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Rattling Rose

3. Sail On

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix)

5. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision) pic.twitter.com/wSNcBlcgaG — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) June 14, 2019



"It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top FFS!" said Gallagher.

"I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently ... anyway, it's 'dope' … not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!"

High Flying Birds will support U2 on the New Zealand leg of their worldwide Joshua Tree Tour 2019, playing at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday November 8 and Saturday November 9.

This latest release follows a hat-trick of number one albums for the band – most recently the Mercury-nominated Who Built The Moon?, which achieved gold certification less than two weeks after its release in 2017.

It's also a record breaking 10 consecutive chart-topping studio albums in the UK for the older Gallagher brother.