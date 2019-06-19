Auckland New Year's Eve festival Wondergarden has been permanently cancelled.

After three years at the central city location of Silo Park, organisers have revealed that "obstacles" have prevented the festival from continuing.

The cancellation was announced on Wondergarden's Instagram account.

"We're swinging past to let you know that we won't be going ahead with Wondergarden festival again this year.

Advertisement

"As wild and wondrous the party we had in 2018 (and 2016 & 2017), the obstacles in making Wondergarden a long-term project have proven to be too hard for us to manoeuvre around, across, under or through!

"It's time for our team to take a little lie-down, and then come out swinging into our next projects. There will be some exciting stuff on the horizon, just not in the form of Wondergarden."

The post thanked the artists, staff and volunteers who have helped with Wondergarden in the past, as well as the "party people" who attended each year.

Wondergarden has hosted a range of local artists such as Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Chelsea Jade, Ladi6, Nadia Reid, Jess B and Leisure.

The festival was praised as a "relaxed, chill" answer to New Year's festivals for punters who didn't want to travel far and wide.