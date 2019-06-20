COMMENT:

For years, queer art in pop culture has always had to be in on "the joke".

Pioneering shows like Will and Grace and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy had to play up to the stereotypes and fit into a world in which straight people could still feel comfortable.

It was rare that queer people would be leads or have dominating storylines and if they did, they either had to do so in a way which would satisfy the straight male gaze (e. a lot of women making out for the pleasure of straight men), involve a lot of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: