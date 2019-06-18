An alleged leaked email sent by a talent agency reveals that two Married At First Sight stars are asking for free holidays in exchange for publicity.

According to the Daily Telegraph, there are claims that MAFS Australia bride Tamara Joy's talent agent sent an email requesting free travel for her and MAFS NZ groom Samuel Levi and in return, they will share their experiences on social media.

SL Media Co didn't deny to the publication that they sent the email, which was found riddled with errors and spelling mistakes.

The media agency was believed to be reaching out to travel companies and tour providers in Australia on behalf of the MAFS stars.

In the alleged email, it claims that the pair would come as a joint package and promised that they both can offer so much together.

"Would love to know your thoughts, on getting the pair in to experience a trip together as the pair would love to visit and ­experience this part of Australia, and do it together," the published text read.

It also explained the benefits the destination would get, boasting that the stars combined follower count was more than 25,000.

Levi's assistant told the Daily Telegraph: "Brands have reached out to him, and we have also reached out to some that would be a great alignment, and ones more on par with his following, which is why this enquiry has maybe come around."

Tamara revealed to Daily Mail Australia that the claims were false and she is currently on a holiday in Bali that she is for paying herself.