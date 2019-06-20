Halfway through 2019, it's already been a pretty big year in the world of entertainment. So to mark the halfway point and look back at how far we've come, the TimeOut Entertainment team has broken down five of the biggest trends in film and television so far this year.

2019 has been the year of...

WOMEN KICKING ASS

You don't need to look much further than our Top 10 lists to see how women have been dominating 2019. Our top movie is Captain Marvel, our top TV show is Fleabag - in fact, half of our top shows are female-led - and our top six albums are by women. This is what happens when women get to use their voices to tell their stories without being held back, judged or censored, and we can't wait to see what the rest of the year brings with Handmaid's Tale, Big Little Lies and