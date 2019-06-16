Lena Headey has revealed she "wanted a better death" for her Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister.

Speaking to the Observer, Headey echoed the sentiments of many who were underwhelmed to see Cersei crushed under the crumbling Red Keep in the arms of her brother Jaime.

In the interview, Headey, who played Cersei throughout all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, acknowledged fan backlash against the direction of the final season.

"I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I've got a few of my own gripes," said Headey. "But I haven't sat down drunkenly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet.

"I will say I wanted a better death," she continued. "Obviously you dream of your death. You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn't have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb."

Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) died under the crumbling Red Keep. Photo / HBO

It's not the first time Headey has expressed her dismay over Cersei's exit. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly after her character's death, the British actress said her initial reaction to reading the script was "mixed," but that she came around eventually.

"I wanted her to have some big piece or fight with somebody... The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her."