Not an important text

"My partner and I don't live together. I love him to bits, he's everything I want in a man and we rarely argue. But lately we have been arguing over the same issue, which is that he won't reply to my messages, even though I can see he's been online. I've told him how it makes me feel, but he keeps on saying things like 'sometimes I'll read your message and think I'll reply in 10 minutes but get caught up with something else or forget'. Yesterday he had a friend he hadn't seen for ages

Strange coincidences