A group of celebrities took part in a charity special of The Chase but things did not go well as one earned the wrath of fans and another earned their ridicule.

In a bid to raise money for Soccer Aid, Michael Sheen, Sarah-Jane Mee, Martin Bell and Danny Jones faced off against Mark "The Beast" Labbett.

McFly star Danny Jones earned endless mockery from fans - not because he failed to get the right answer, but because he picked the worst answer possible.

Yeah... if you don't look it might go away. Photo / ITV

Host Bradley Walsh asked: "Which of these military hats is the tallest?" with possible answers being a bicorn, beret or bearskin, Express UK reports.

Advertisement

Hopeful as ever, Walsh exclaimed: "You must know, you must know this!"

But Jones admitted: "The only one I know is beret".

And so beret he picked, despite it being one of the flattest hats known to man, prompting a collective groan from the audience and a storm of Tweets online.

The Beast can barely believe this answer. Photo / ITV

One wrote: "Dear lord Danny, Danny, Danny. A beret? Really?"

Another wrote: "Tallest hat? A f***ing beret? What are you serious?" while another mused: "Just witnessed probably the worst performance ever on #TheChase".

The chase. What’s the tallest military hat. Danny from Mcfly........beret 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ — Peter Jenkinson (@xxp123) June 14, 2019

Watching #DannyJones on #TheChase dear lord Danny Danny Danny, a beret really — brianthegeek (@brianthegeek) June 14, 2019

The musician wasn't the only one to mess up though.

Hollywood actor Michael Sheen, who appeared in the same episode, earned the fans' ire when he controversially took the lower offer from The Beast.

Michael Sheen makes a tough call on The Chase. Photo / ITV

Despite racking up £5000 in the cash-builder, Sheen took the lower offer of £2000 when he went head to head - a particularly controversial decision considering TV presenter Sarah-Jane Mee had just banked a massive £70,000.

On Twitter, one fan wrote: "These group of celebrities should be f*****g ashamed, the only one there with any dignity is Sarah."

While another simply wrote: "For shame Mr Sheen."

For shame Mr Sheen #TheChase — The Evil Skeletor (@MrEvilSkeletor) June 14, 2019

#TheChase I’m disappointed Martin Sheen didn’t go for the £100k. I’m quite sure he could do it 😔 — Eleanor (@Ellie9691) June 14, 2019

Luckily, Sheen won the audience back with a solid performance which led one fan to call him "the backbone of this team right now".

Michael Sheen showing us all why he needed to get back for the final #TheChase — Amanda smith (@Anonamandamous) June 14, 2019

Michael Sheen is the backbone of this team rn #thechase — tea_ 🎉 #GoodOmens♡ (@ice_teaaa_) June 14, 2019

Unfortunately, the celebrities were caught by The Beast, but were still awarded £3000 for their charity.