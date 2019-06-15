It's arguably the most famous music video, but there's more to Madonna's hit clip, writes Lexie Cartwright.

It's considered one of the most iconic music videos of all time.

Madonna's smash hit Vogue was the best-selling single of 1990; more than six million copies flew off the shelves.

Its feel-good, disco dance sound and escapism theme has made it a staple on dancefloors since its release.

Advertisement

But it was the accompanying video that really made waves, news.com.au reports.

Shot in black and white, Madonna drew inspiration from "vogue" dancing (or vogueing), which was created from the eccentric model poses from Vogue magazine.

It was a little-known dance style at the time, as it evolved from African-American drag queens of the Harlem ballroom scene in the early 1960s.

No artist would dare to go near such a style at the time.

Then Madonna brought it mainstream exposure and, with it, the LGBTQ community.

She became an advocate for the community and was one of the first big names to speak about the Aids epidemic. But her efforts also caused a wedge in the LGBTQ community.

Many hailed the pop queen for supporting the culture, while others accused her of cultural appropriation.

The impact the video had on the underground scene will be featured in the upcoming second season of Pose, which picks up at a time when Madonna's video was released.

The award-winning FX drama details the history of drag ballroom culture that came to define New York and features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles.

Co-creator Steven Canals said season two would follow the reaction of drag culture peaking its way into mainstream pop culture.

"If we're looking at the history of ballroom and specifically that moment in time, what Madonna did was bring ballroom to the mainstream," Canals told the Hollywood Reporter.

"She introduced the world to this community who, up until that point in time, had been a subculture."

Madonna performs Vogue with a group of dancers at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards show. Photo / Getty Images

Over the years, vogueing has become a prominent dance form practised in the LGBTQ ballroom scene and clubs in major cities throughout the United States and around the globe — particularly New York City and Paris.

And many other music icons have followed the footsteps of Madonna: Beyonce, Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Azealia Banks have all adopted the dance style and incorporated it into their music videos and performances.

American theatre performer Billy Porter, who stars in Pose, said the industry still had to make strides to be entirely accepted in society.

"We are a culture that you rape from and get rich from but literally close the door to," he said.

"Without us, Madonna would be nothing, Beyonce would be nothing, Lady Gaga would be nothing.

"The culture has been influenced by us since the beginning of time and now we get to reclaim that space."