Chris Hemsworth has revealed the bizarre job he did before he became a Hollywood star.

Appearing this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani, the stars played a game called "True Confessions".

In the game, each person reads a "confession", and the others have to guess whether it was true or false.

Straight away, Hemsworth revealed: "My first job was cleaning out breast pumps."

After interrogation from Nanjiani and Fallon, Hemsworth revealed the claim to be true. He was tasked with the job while working for a pharmacy at the age of 14.

"It was repairing them as well, occasionally," he said. "Any pump, you know, there's a motor with a belt, like a rubber belt for the suction.

"Pharmacies would rent them out, and they'd come back covered in dry milk. I'd clean the dry milk," he explained, saying he cleaned them with a toothbrush.

Nanjiani joked that the breast pumps would now be a rare commodity.

"Do the women who used these breast pumps now know that Chris Hemsworth once cleaned out their breast pumps? Can you buy them on eBay?" he said.

