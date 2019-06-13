Tove Lo has found the love of her life but doesn't want to settle down yet.

The 31-year-old singer - who co-wrote Homemade Dynamite with Lorde - revealed that although she's "found the person" she wants to spend the rest of her life with, she feels she and her boyfriend of two years, who she won't name, are "children themselves" and too immature to get married and start a family.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper's Guilty Pleasures column, she said: "I'm not ready to settle down. I guess I've found the person, and he is the same age as me, but I feel we are children ourselves so we just can't.

"Half of my friends have babies and mortgages and the other half are too drunk to find their phones and that's kind of my friend group right now."

The Habits hitmaker met her boyfriend in Los Angeles, though he is originally from New Zealand, and confessed that although she can find the city "fake" at times, she and her beau have found a group of "open minded" friends.

Tove - who was born in Stockholm, Sweden - said: "It can be fake but I've found a group of people who are very open minded. LA is where I met my boyfriend although he's from New Zealand."

The 'Habits' singer also confessed that when the pair started dating they struggled to see each other often due to her "crazy" tour schedule and she would fly to Los Angeles just to see her boyfriend.

Tove - who is openly bisexual - said: "He is a creative but not a musician and with his job he can travel with me. The first year we were together I was touring like crazy but whenever I had time off, I flew back to LA to see him no matter where I was. "