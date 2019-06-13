Courtney Love sees dead people.

In a new interview the goddess of grunge has revealed that she was once visited by the ghost of her ex-husband, the Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain.

The Hole frontwoman was participating in a '20 Questions' segment for Interview magazine when the subject suddenly swung to the spooky.

Asked by actor Joshua Boone if she'd ever seen a ghost, Love replied that yes she had and not only that it was Cobain's ghost and not only that he spoke to her as well.

According to Love the haunting happened in the late 90s when Love was in love with the actor Edward Norton and they were about to move into a new pad together.

"When I moved to Hancock Park from Seattle with Frances [Bean, her and Cobain's daughter] and Edward, I saw Kurt in a chair for a moment," she revealed.

From Love's account the poltergeist wasn't particularly petrifying. Instead, Cobain's spirit was totally chill with nary a spooky 'wooooo' or frightful 'boo!' to be had.

Instead, Love recounted that, "He said 'Hi' to me and then he left".

Not exactly a story to keep you up at night and sleeping with the lights on, but it is one that's completely in line with the grunge attitude. Oh well, whatever, never mind.