Netflix's time-loop dramedy Russian Doll is returning.

The half-hour show, starring and co-created by Natasha Lyonne, first debuted on the streaming service on February 1 to rapturous reviews.

On Wednesday, the show confirmed on its Twitter account that Netflix had renewed it for a second season.

Season 2 of Russian Doll is coming soon!

Russian Doll, created by Lyonne, Leslye Headland and Amy Poehler, follows a woman named Nadia who dies repeatedly and relives the same day, which happens to be her birthday party.

However, Russian Doll takes the Groundhog Day and turns it on its head. When Nadia sets out to unravel the mystery of her time loop, she meets a man named Alan (Charlie Bennett) stuck in a similar loop to her, and the two journey deep into their own emotional states as they seek out answers.

The show was lauded as one of the best of 2019 so far upon its release, with Variety calling it "striking and smart" and "meticulously constructed".

Russian Doll's creators initially mapped out three seasons for the show. Photo / Netflix

Those who have seen the first season may be wondering how the show will continue the story after its beautifully complete ending - but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in February, Headland said they had always planned for the show to continue.

"We pitched Netflix three seasons of the most bonkers, heartfelt, passionate, this-is-what-we-truly-feel-like-is-our-story-to-tell idea," she said. "And they said: 'Great, the more of that, the better. The more you guys this can be, the better. Here are the resources and the support — take off.'"

Russian Doll's first season is streaming on Netflix now.