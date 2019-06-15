High-profile Kiwi sports stars and entertainers are charging fans up to $150 for personalised video "shoutout" messages through a new celebrity social media platform.

Cameo is an American online messaging site that allows fans to select from a list of celebrities, athletes and influencers who, for a fee, will make a video message addressing a random member of the public.

Thousands of United States celebrities, with varying degrees of fame, already have their profiles on the platform. Charges range from as little as $11 for pro-football player Lee Tuck, to a hefty $3800 for Caitlyn Jenner.

A 30-second happy birthday message from "dadadada, the one and only Snoop DOGG" costs $760, and an "11-years sober" congratulations from Charlie Sheen will set you back $533 for 40 seconds.

For $380, the adult entertainer Stormy Daniels will wish you a "wonderful father's day" while cursing about "that guy in the White House".

And over the last few months, a few notable Kiwis have quietly joined in.

For example, a fee of $122 will land you a 20 to 30 second message from All Black Ardie Savea lounging shirtless in bed, or drinking a smoothie outdoors.

"Jan, I heard you're getting married. What a shame, we could have been great," Savea jokes in one message.

Other Kiwi athletes with Cameo profiles include former heavyweight champ Joseph Parker, and All Black Beauden Barrett - although they have yet to send a video shoutout.

Actor Manu Bennett, from Peter Jackson's Hobbit trilogy, is the most expensive Kiwi celeb on Cameo, offering 1 minute messages for $150.

Agents for the New Zealanders on Cameo were in the dark about the platform when contacted by the Herald on Sunday.

Joseph Parker's promoter David Higgins, said he was unaware of the concept. But he contacted Parker who confirmed: "Yes, I'm on it, but have not been active".

Halo Sport, who represent Savea, said they had nothing to do with facilitating the star loose forward's Cameo profile.

However, Kiwi comedian Jimi Jackson joined Cameo a couple of weeks ago and is a big supporter of the concept - charging fans $30 NZD for brief messages.

"I talk to five to 10 people daily at the moment. It's awesome how fans can ask for birthday messages and you make their day. Love it! " Jackson said.

Since 2013, Jackson has reached more than 1.9 million followers across YouTube, Facebook and Instagram by posting expletive-laden comedy skits.

Living up to Cameo's claim of "authentic fan experiences", Jackson begins one message: "so your bro Ryan says you're a good as c***, so I want to wish you a happy birthday."

However, Esportif player agent to several All Blacks, Bruce Sharrock, said he suspected Cameo will be counterproductive as a marketing tool for athletes.

"If it's your bag, and you want to sell yourself for a few bucks, well go for your life. I'm not advising them [his own clients] against it, but it's not your standard commercial type of deal," Sharrock said.

"In my view, if you're starting to do $250 deals, you're just driving down value, you're making yourself extremely accessible."

AUT University marketing expert, Dr Sommer Kapitan, said the Cameo concept actually embraced the growing trend of celebrities becoming more accessible to their fans - which has had proven success.

"Social media and celebrity influences are finding that in this alternate universe where we all have phones in our pockets, the way to connect with the people who give you a living - who buy your stuff, who listen to you - is to be a commoner," Dr Kapitan said.

"The fact I could ask Ernie Hudson, actor from Ghostbusters, to say happy birthday to my husband is the most common connection I could ask. It costs me $135, but it's accessible. I could do it if I wanted.

Dr Kapitan said at the heart of Cameo's appeal was the fan's awareness that a celebrity had, however briefly and superficially, thought specifically about them.

"It's about me, that's huge, I'm sending them a message, they're engaging and thinking about me," Dr Kapitan said.

"We went from people who were celebrities were held above, untouchable in a positive way, the anointed few. To now, we want to know that they're like us, that they're common people."

Kiwi Cameo profiles:

Manu Bennett ($150) - actor known for roles in epic fantasy productions such as the Hobbit film trilogy, and US TV series Arrow, Spartacus.

Joseph Parker ($76) - Heavyweight boxer who held the WBO championship belt from 2016-18.

Ardie Savea ($122) - All Black of 33 tests, Hurricanes Super Rugby player.

Beauden Barrett (listed as currently unavailable) - All Black of 73 tests, Hurricanes Super Rugby player.

Ngani Laumape ($107) - All Black of 12 tests, Hurricanes Super Rugby player.

Notable international Cameo profiles:

Caitlyn Jenner: $3,800 (NZD) - Olympian/TV personality

Jennifer Love Hewitt ($228) - Actress

Ice T ($533) -Rapper/actor

Charlie Sheen ($533) - Actor

Snoop Dogg ($761) - Rapper

Tony Hawk ($304) - Pro skateboarder

Garry Payton ($952) - NBA legend

Kareem-Abdul Jabbar ($761) - NBA legend

Billy Zane ($761) - Actor

- Additional reporting: Ricardo Simich