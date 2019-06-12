The pop star's friendship with his lyricist is a major focus of the biopic. For years, they each tried not looking back. Melena Ryzik of The New York Times chats to the pair.

Elton John is not a nostalgist. Neither is his songwriting partner of more than 50 years, Bernie Taupin, who supplies the lyrics that inspire John's melodies. "I think one of the keys that has driven us all these years, it's the fact that we never look back," Taupin said.

But now the world can witness their history, thanks to Rocketman, the musical fantasy that traces John's transformation

